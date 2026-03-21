IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF $AFLG

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFLG. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

AFLG stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $458.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

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