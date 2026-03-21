Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 143.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 136.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.41). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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