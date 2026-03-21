IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 29,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 756,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after buying an additional 494,149 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

UPS opened at $95.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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