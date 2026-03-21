Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $958,000 in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 64.5% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,814,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $417,434,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.27. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $268.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

More Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI upgraded UNP from “in-line” to “outperform” and set a $262 price target, signaling upside versus current levels and helping lift investor sentiment. Evercore Upgrade Article

Evercore ISI upgraded UNP from “in-line” to “outperform” and set a $262 price target, signaling upside versus current levels and helping lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Legislation (S.3993) proposed to expand apprenticeship support for veterans could widen the skilled labor pool for rail operators like Union Pacific over time, a structural tailwind for operations and maintenance staffing. Apprenticeship Bill Article

Legislation (S.3993) proposed to expand apprenticeship support for veterans could widen the skilled labor pool for rail operators like Union Pacific over time, a structural tailwind for operations and maintenance staffing. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting UNP as an attractive dividend stock, which can support demand from income-focused investors and provide a valuation floor during periods of operational volatility. Dividend Coverage Article

Multiple outlets (Zacks/Yahoo) are highlighting UNP as an attractive dividend stock, which can support demand from income-focused investors and provide a valuation floor during periods of operational volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific presented at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference — investor slides and management commentary can provide clarity on network performance and cost plans but are already partly priced in. JPMorgan Presentation

Union Pacific presented at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference — investor slides and management commentary can provide clarity on network performance and cost plans but are already partly priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Recent roundup pieces and analyst-call coverage (Yahoo Finance) are keeping UNP in the newsflow; useful for retail attention but less likely to drive a sustained directional move alone. Analyst Calls Video

Recent roundup pieces and analyst-call coverage (Yahoo Finance) are keeping UNP in the newsflow; useful for retail attention but less likely to drive a sustained directional move alone. Negative Sentiment: The Surface Transportation Board has requested additional detailed information on the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger, increasing regulatory risk and potential delay/conditions that could weigh on strategic benefits from the deal. STB Merger Scrutiny Article

The Surface Transportation Board has requested additional detailed information on the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger, increasing regulatory risk and potential delay/conditions that could weigh on strategic benefits from the deal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other analyst notes point to near-term volume pressure and softer revenue trends, which explain caution among some investors despite strong margins and dividends. Zacks Analyst Blog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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