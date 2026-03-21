First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.28% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 181,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 196,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

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First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities. FTGS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

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