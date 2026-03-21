Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,352,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan acquired 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,223 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.34 per share, with a total value of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,132,604. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $168.88 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $206.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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