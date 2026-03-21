Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 52,990 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $168,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,073.67. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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