Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 59,533 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,533 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

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Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $150.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $118.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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