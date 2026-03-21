Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,358 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.