Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,543 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amcor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE AMCR opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.93%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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