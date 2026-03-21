Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,543 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amcor News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amcor’s Winterbourne site achieved ISO 13485 certification, strengthening its capabilities and positioning in healthcare packaging — a potential long-term revenue and margin positive in medical segments. Amcor’s Winterbourne site achieves ISO 13485 certification
- Positive Sentiment: Amcor’s Earth Sense® Pro won a sustainability award from the Flexible Packaging Association — boosts ESG credentials and supports demand from sustainability-focused customers. Amcor’s Earth Sense® Pro wins FPA award
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/ETF flow dynamics: coverage noting Amcor is drawing interest as S&P 500 fund trends evolve — could alter passive/active flows but impact is uncertain until reweighting occurs. Amcor Draws Interest As S&P 500 Fund Trends Evolve
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/DCF debate: a recent note reviews conflicting discounted cash?flow signals after share weakness — highlights investor disagreement on fair value and sensitivity to assumptions. That keeps sentiment mixed. A Look At Amcor Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness And Conflicting DCF Signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes Amcor has recently outperformed some indices, and analysts remain moderately optimistic — but this hasn’t prevented near-term downside pressure from fresh analyst actions. Is Amcor Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Amcor from Overweight to Equal Weight and cut its price target to $43 from $48 — a clear near-term headwind that likely pressured the stock as analysts reprice upside. Wells Fargo downgrades Amcor (AMCR)
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term market action: headlines and market data report the stock fell and underperformed the market on recent sessions, with above-average volume — signals investors are taking profits or reducing exposure after recent gains. Amcor PLC stock falls Thursday, underperforms market
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR
Amcor Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE AMCR opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $50.94.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Amcor Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.93%.
Amcor Profile
Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.
Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.
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