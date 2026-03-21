Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $732.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $765.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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