Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total transaction of $515,631.99. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $684,399.03. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,228 shares of company stock worth $19,992,391. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $355.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. TD Cowen raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

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About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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