Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,928 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after buying an additional 433,342 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,043,000 after acquiring an additional 582,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,088,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,708,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,685,000 after acquiring an additional 354,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,404,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.