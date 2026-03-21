Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALMFree Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Almonty Industries from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

View Our Latest Report on Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Stock Down 5.7%

ALM stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -27.93. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almonty Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Almonty Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Almonty Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Almonty Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Almonty Industries this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Sangdong mine back in production after 30 years — Almonty restarted high?grade tungsten mining at the Sangdong site in South Korea, a key supply-side catalyst that moves the company from development to active mining and supports future concentrate volumes. Almonty’s high-grade South Korea tungsten mine resumes after 30 years
  • Positive Sentiment: First ore delivered & rising tungsten prices — Company announced first ore delivered to the Sangdong ROM pad and Business Wire/Financial Post noted a sharp rise in tungsten (APT) pricing (TTM APT up ~534% YoY to ~US$2,250/MTU), which should materially improve revenue and margins as production ramps. Almonty Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — B. Riley raised its target to $23 (buy), Oppenheimer raised to $19 (outperform) and DA Davidson reaffirmed buy with a $25 target; these upgrades signal analyst confidence in upside as production and pricing improve. B. Riley raises price target for Almonty Analyst coverage (Benzinga)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Loan amendments announced for the US$75.1M Korea Tungsten loan — Almonty disclosed a series of amendments (details in the company announcement); such restructurings can provide financing flexibility but the net impact depends on terms. Almonty Industries Reports Series of Amendments to US$75.1 Million Korea Tungsten Loan
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears unreliable — recent short?interest posts show zeros/NaN and an implausible days?to?cover of 0.0 days; treat these data points cautiously until clarified by exchanges or the company.
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations — Almonty reported EPS of ($0.43) vs consensus ($0.01) and revenue below estimates (reported ~$6.25M vs est ~$10.13M), with very negative margins. This miss likely pressured the stock near term despite operational progress (source: earnings release/market summary).

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM)

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.