Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Oppenheimer

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Almonty Industries from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

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Almonty Industries Stock Down 5.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almonty Industries

ALM stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -27.93. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Almonty Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Almonty Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Almonty Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Almonty Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sangdong mine back in production after 30 years — Almonty restarted high?grade tungsten mining at the Sangdong site in South Korea, a key supply-side catalyst that moves the company from development to active mining and supports future concentrate volumes. Almonty’s high-grade South Korea tungsten mine resumes after 30 years

Sangdong mine back in production after 30 years — Almonty restarted high?grade tungsten mining at the Sangdong site in South Korea, a key supply-side catalyst that moves the company from development to active mining and supports future concentrate volumes. Positive Sentiment: First ore delivered & rising tungsten prices — Company announced first ore delivered to the Sangdong ROM pad and Business Wire/Financial Post noted a sharp rise in tungsten (APT) pricing (TTM APT up ~534% YoY to ~US$2,250/MTU), which should materially improve revenue and margins as production ramps. Almonty Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

First ore delivered & rising tungsten prices — Company announced first ore delivered to the Sangdong ROM pad and Business Wire/Financial Post noted a sharp rise in tungsten (APT) pricing (TTM APT up ~534% YoY to ~US$2,250/MTU), which should materially improve revenue and margins as production ramps. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — B. Riley raised its target to $23 (buy), Oppenheimer raised to $19 (outperform) and DA Davidson reaffirmed buy with a $25 target; these upgrades signal analyst confidence in upside as production and pricing improve. B. Riley raises price target for Almonty Analyst coverage (Benzinga)

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — B. Riley raised its target to $23 (buy), Oppenheimer raised to $19 (outperform) and DA Davidson reaffirmed buy with a $25 target; these upgrades signal analyst confidence in upside as production and pricing improve. Neutral Sentiment: Loan amendments announced for the US$75.1M Korea Tungsten loan — Almonty disclosed a series of amendments (details in the company announcement); such restructurings can provide financing flexibility but the net impact depends on terms. Almonty Industries Reports Series of Amendments to US$75.1 Million Korea Tungsten Loan

Loan amendments announced for the US$75.1M Korea Tungsten loan — Almonty disclosed a series of amendments (details in the company announcement); such restructurings can provide financing flexibility but the net impact depends on terms. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears unreliable — recent short?interest posts show zeros/NaN and an implausible days?to?cover of 0.0 days; treat these data points cautiously until clarified by exchanges or the company.

Short?interest reporting appears unreliable — recent short?interest posts show zeros/NaN and an implausible days?to?cover of 0.0 days; treat these data points cautiously until clarified by exchanges or the company. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations — Almonty reported EPS of ($0.43) vs consensus ($0.01) and revenue below estimates (reported ~$6.25M vs est ~$10.13M), with very negative margins. This miss likely pressured the stock near term despite operational progress (source: earnings release/market summary).

About Almonty Industries

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Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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