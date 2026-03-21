Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Loop Capital set a $317.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,128,328.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,726.27. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CBOE opened at $283.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $200.88 and a one year high of $305.68. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

Further Reading

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