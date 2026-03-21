Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 114 to GBX 115 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 122 to GBX 128 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.

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Primary Health Properties Price Performance

LON:PHP opened at GBX 92.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 87.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 109.60.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current year.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

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PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare.

The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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