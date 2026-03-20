Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bob’s Discount Furniture traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.6380, with a volume of 2072447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOBS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

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Insider Activity at Bob’s Discount Furniture

Key Stories Impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture

In related news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture this week:

Bob’s Discount Furniture Price Performance

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bob’s Discount Furniture’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bob’s Discount Furniture Company Profile

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Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

Further Reading

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