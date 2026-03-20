Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bob’s Discount Furniture traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.6380, with a volume of 2072447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOBS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bob’s Discount Furniture from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOBS
Insider Activity at Bob’s Discount Furniture
Key Stories Impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture
Here are the key news stories impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the headline numbers — reported EPS of $0.35 vs. consensus $0.11 and revenue roughly in line at $648.8M; quarterly revenue rose ~8.2% year?over?year, signaling continuing top?line momentum. Bob’s Discount Furniture Sees 4Q Revenue & Income Growth After Recent IPO
- Positive Sentiment: FY25 revenue grew ~16.8% to $2.4B and management is expanding store openings — evidence of sustained demand and growth investments that support longer?term upside. Bob’s Discount Furniture FY25 revenue rises 16.8% to $2.4bn
- Neutral Sentiment: Several firms lowered price targets but kept constructive ratings (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, DA Davidson, RBC still at Overweight/Buy/Outperform), which suggests analysts see upside over a longer horizon even after trimming near?term assumptions. Analyst price-target coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts cut near?term forecasts following the Q4 print, citing slowing comparable sales trends and margin/guide concerns — a driver of the immediate sell?off. Analysts cut forecasts after Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Specific price?target trims include Robert W. Baird lowering its PT to $16 and moving to Neutral, reducing the near?term upside thesis for some investors. Baird price-target update
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned comparative sales growth is slowing, which is a key red flag for retail investors focused on same?store dynamics and margin pressure. Comparative sales growth slowing
- Negative Sentiment: CEO comments about geopolitical risks (Iran war) and consumer health/uncertainty may be adding to investor caution around near?term consumer demand and supply?chain exposures. CEO discusses geopolitical and consumer concerns
Bob’s Discount Furniture Price Performance
Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bob’s Discount Furniture’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bob’s Discount Furniture Company Profile
Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.
In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.
Further Reading
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