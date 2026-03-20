AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4,420.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $242.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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