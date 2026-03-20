Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,235,907,000 after acquiring an additional 389,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,445,000 after acquiring an additional 187,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,021,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,837,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,951,000 after purchasing an additional 261,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.46.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $210.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.26 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $213,428.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,317.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $1,000,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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