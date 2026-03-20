Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 80,056,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 108,399,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007. Bezant Resources Plc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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