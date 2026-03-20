Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.04. Approximately 2,133,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,207,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98.

Xtract Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

About Xtract Resources

(Get Free Report)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Further Reading

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