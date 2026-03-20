Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,006,485.17. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,999,775.32. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $44,068,850. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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