Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 14. 359,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,117,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.

Goldplat Trading Up 2.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £22.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.03.

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Goldplat (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 195 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldplat had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldplat PLC will post 2.2223881 EPS for the current year.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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