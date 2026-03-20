J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 549.50 and last traded at GBX 556.38. Approximately 429,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,736,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 10.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.96. The company has a market capitalization of £586.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

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Insider Activity at J D Wetherspoon

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total transaction of £47,061.49. In the last three months, insiders purchased 144 shares of company stock valued at $105,551. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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