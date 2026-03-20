Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.22 and last traded at $104.47, with a volume of 76319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $640.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,816,000. Matauro LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 268,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 59,139 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,218,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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