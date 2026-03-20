GE Aerospace $GE Position Boosted by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large Europe investment to expand capacity and hiring — GE announced more than €110M (reported as ~$127M in some outlets) to upgrade European manufacturing, add additive?manufacturing capability and hire ~1,000 workers in 2026, which supports future engine production and MRO growth. Article Title

Large Europe investment to expand capacity and hiring — GE announced more than €110M (reported as ~$127M in some outlets) to upgrade European manufacturing, add additive?manufacturing capability and hire ~1,000 workers in 2026, which supports future engine production and MRO growth. Positive Sentiment: Defense tech partnership expansion — GE is broadening its tie-up with Palantir to use agentic AI for U.S. Air Force mission readiness, which can deepen defense backlog and differentiate its services/solutions. Article Title

Defense tech partnership expansion — GE is broadening its tie-up with Palantir to use agentic AI for U.S. Air Force mission readiness, which can deepen defense backlog and differentiate its services/solutions. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings and guidance remain supportive — GE Aerospace recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and set FY26 guidance (7.10–7.40 EPS), which underpins longer?term earnings visibility even as spending ramps.

Recent earnings and guidance remain supportive — GE Aerospace recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and set FY26 guidance (7.10–7.40 EPS), which underpins longer?term earnings visibility even as spending ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Domestic facility investments — The company is also allocating capital to U.S. sites (including a Newark investment and ~$65M across three facilities), which is constructive for local capacity but increases near?term capex. Article Title

Domestic facility investments — The company is also allocating capital to U.S. sites (including a Newark investment and ~$65M across three facilities), which is constructive for local capacity but increases near?term capex. Neutral Sentiment: Executive pay adjustments — Coverage notes CEO Larry Culp’s compensation will be more modest in 2025 after an $88M payout prior year; governance and optics matter to some investors but this readjustment is mixed in impact. Article Title

Executive pay adjustments — Coverage notes CEO Larry Culp’s compensation will be more modest in 2025 after an $88M payout prior year; governance and optics matter to some investors but this readjustment is mixed in impact. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and near-term cash concern — The stock has pulled back as investors digest the scale and timing of the capital programs and hiring; some selling looks like valuation profit?taking after recent gains. Article Title

Market reaction and near-term cash concern — The stock has pulled back as investors digest the scale and timing of the capital programs and hiring; some selling looks like valuation profit?taking after recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Supply-chain & margin pressure risk — Coverage highlights a shift in rare?earth sourcing and U.S. policy moves that could raise input costs or complicate defense sourcing/compliance from 2027 onward, a potential margin headwind for military engines and systems. Article Title

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.2%

GE opened at $291.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.01. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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