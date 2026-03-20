JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in WEX Inc. $WEX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of WEX worth $59,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WEX by 368.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in WEX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $112,841.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,957.46. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $251,842.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,830.50. This represents a 29.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,375 shares of company stock worth $1,294,567 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $180.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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