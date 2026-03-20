SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP is Strategic Advocates LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF accounts for 9.2% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC owned about 1.42% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $35,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

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SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

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