Investment Research Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.6% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 72,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $287.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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