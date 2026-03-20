JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.16% of Janus International Group worth $56,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Janus International Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

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Janus International Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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