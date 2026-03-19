Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as low as C$5.23. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 15,019 shares traded.

Andrew Peller Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.18.

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Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.84 million for the quarter. Andrew Peller had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Andrew Peller Ltd will post 0.1202054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

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