Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 22,992.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,061,000 after acquiring an additional 117,266 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,410,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,455,000 after acquiring an additional 627,467 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,192,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,272,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,189,000 after purchasing an additional 464,014 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Talen Energy Trading Up 3.5%
NASDAQ:TLN opened at $338.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $162.31 and a 52-week high of $451.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
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About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.
Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).
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