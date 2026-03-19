Farmers National Bank Sells 10,128 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Farmers National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,077.60. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,729 shares of company stock worth $460,974. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

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About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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