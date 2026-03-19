FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,817 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 55,835.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,132,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 161.6% in the second quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $165,334,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 582,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Baidu by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 977,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period.

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Baidu Trading Up 1.0%

BIDU opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $165.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

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Key Stories Impacting Baidu

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Baidu Company Profile

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Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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