FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,817 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 55,835.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,132,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 161.6% in the second quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $165,334,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 582,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Baidu by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 977,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period.
Baidu Trading Up 1.0%
BIDU opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $165.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Baidu
Key Stories Impacting Baidu
Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Baidu announced price increases for some AI cloud services (up to ~30%), which signals pricing power and could boost near-term revenue and margins. Baidu Stock Surges As AI Cloud Products Become More Expensive
- Positive Sentiment: Baidu is pushing OpenClaw/agent offerings and reported AI-cloud revenue growth (~38%), reinforcing its AI-commercialization story and offsetting weakness in ad/marketing. Baidu joins China’s OpenClaw frenzy with new AI agents
- Positive Sentiment: Baidu launched DuClaw (a zero?deployment service for OpenClaw agents) to lower adoption barriers and bundle Baidu skills (Search, Baike, Scholar), which may accelerate customer uptake of paid AI services. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Unveils DuClaw to Lower Barriers in Exploring AI Agents
- Neutral Sentiment: Baidu filed its annual report (Form 20?F) with the SEC — a routine disclosure that improves transparency but is not a catalytic earnings event. Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
- Neutral Sentiment: Market notices around short interest for March are noisy/insignificant (reported zeros/NaN), so no clear short?squeeze signal or bearish conviction is evident. (Data item)
- Neutral Sentiment: Baidu reshaped board committees after an independent director’s resignation — governance changes to monitor but not immediately material to operations. Baidu Reshapes Board Committees After Resignation of Independent Director James Ding
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia is reportedly developing new AI inference chips for China (using Groq tech) to skirt export limits — this could intensify hardware/AI competition in China and be a headwind to domestic AI suppliers’ partnerships or pricing dynamics. Nvidia Developing New AI Chips for China Using Groq Technology; Availability Could Come As Early As May: Report
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.
Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.
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