MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and traded as low as $12.81. MFS California Municipal Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

MFS California Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

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About MFS California Municipal Fund

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MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE American: CCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-exempt income. The fund principally invests in debt securities issued by municipalities, counties, school districts and other public authorities in the state of California. By concentrating its portfolio on California issuers, the fund offers investors exposure to the state’s revenue and general obligation bonds, while also aiming to mitigate state income tax liability for those who qualify.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes diversification across sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities, selecting primarily investment-grade instruments that meet rigorous credit criteria.

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