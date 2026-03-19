Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.76 Million Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.06% of BigBear.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,890 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $37,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,597 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 832,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 508,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.49.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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