Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company $WU

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,405 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,948,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,275,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Western Union by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 10,366,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,786,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Western Union by 51.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,329,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

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Western Union Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of WU opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.82.

View Our Latest Report on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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