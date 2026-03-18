DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8%

JLL stock opened at $302.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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