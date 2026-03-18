DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 463,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $193.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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