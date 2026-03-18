Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expands By 20.5%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,971,195 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 2,466,525 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 790,417 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,897.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 517,297 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 94,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of KPTI opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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