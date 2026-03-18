PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 18.70%.
Here are the key takeaways from PPDAI Group’s conference call:
- FinVolution reported resilient FY2025 results — group revenue RMB 13.6 billion (+3.8% YoY) and net profit RMB 2.5 billion (+6.6%), despite transaction volume easing 2.9% to RMB 200 billion.
- International business accelerated materially — volume rose 38.6% and revenue rose 32% in 2025, with international now contributing 31% of quarterly revenue (vs. 21% a year ago) and a target to reach 50% by 2030.
- Chinese regulatory tightening and risk repricing pressured the domestic book — Q4 originations fell to CNY 38.7 billion, portfolio CM2 increased from 0.61% to 0.77%, and management now expects full?year 2026 group revenue to decline 5–15% YoY.
- Management prioritized shareholder returns — $107 million of buybacks executed in 2025 (with ~$115 million authorization and ~$74 million remaining), a ~50% payout (~$74.5 million) in dividends, and ~$1.9 million of insider purchases.
- Strategic international expansion and profitability — Indonesia and the Philippines reached full?year profitability (combined >$15 million), and the acquisition of Fundo provides an immediate foothold in Australia with an ACL license to pursue developed?market growth.
PPDAI Group Trading Up 12.1%
Shares of FINV opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. PPDAI Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPDAI Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPDAI Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 475,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PPDAI Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PPDAI Group by 573.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 894,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.
PPDAI Group Company Profile
PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.
At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.
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