PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 18.70%.

Here are the key takeaways from PPDAI Group’s conference call:

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FinVolution reported resilient FY2025 results — group revenue RMB 13.6 billion (+3.8% YoY) and net profit RMB 2.5 billion (+6.6%), despite transaction volume easing 2.9% to RMB 200 billion.

International business accelerated materially — volume rose 38.6% and revenue rose 32% in 2025, with international now contributing 31% of quarterly revenue (vs. 21% a year ago) and a target to reach 50% by 2030 .

. Chinese regulatory tightening and risk repricing pressured the domestic book — Q4 originations fell to CNY 38.7 billion, portfolio CM2 increased from 0.61% to 0.77%, and management now expects full?year 2026 group revenue to decline 5–15% YoY .

. Management prioritized shareholder returns — $107 million of buybacks executed in 2025 (with ~$115 million authorization and ~$74 million remaining), a ~50% payout (~$74.5 million) in dividends, and ~$1.9 million of insider purchases.

Strategic international expansion and profitability — Indonesia and the Philippines reached full?year profitability (combined >$15 million), and the acquisition of Fundo provides an immediate foothold in Australia with an ACL license to pursue developed?market growth.

PPDAI Group Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of FINV opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. PPDAI Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FINV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPDAI Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 475,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PPDAI Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PPDAI Group by 573.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 894,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

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PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

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