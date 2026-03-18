Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $27.49. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 34,048 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGCY. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

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