Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WANT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,787 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 18,113 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WANT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares by 99.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000.

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Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:WANT opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 3.71.

About Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (WANT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. WANT was launched on Nov 29, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

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