Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.00. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $13.3262, with a volume of 5,694 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

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Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Central Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.681-1.681 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high?speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high?speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high?capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway?related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

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