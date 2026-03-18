Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.70. Burberry Group shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 2,620 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc is a British luxury fashion house renowned for its distinctive designs and iconic outerwear. The company’s product portfolio encompasses ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, handbags, accessories, footwear, fragrances and beauty items. Burberry is particularly famous for its classic trench coat, crafted from its patented gabardine fabric, and the signature checked pattern that has become a global emblem of luxury.

Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry in Basingstoke, England, the company initially specialized in weatherproof garments and outdoor attire.

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