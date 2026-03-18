34,300 Shares in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market action: APO shares rose today, suggesting some investors are buying the dip (possible reasons: recent earnings beat, attractive P/E, or technical/short?covering dynamics).

Market action: APO shares rose today, suggesting some investors are buying the dip (possible reasons: recent earnings beat, attractive P/E, or technical/short?covering dynamics). Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated industry news: Televox (WestCX) expanded RCS messaging with Twilio — not material to APO’s fundamentals. Televox RCS Deployment

Unrelated industry news: Televox (WestCX) expanded RCS messaging with Twilio — not material to APO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Major securities?class?action wave: Multiple firms (Hagens Berman, Robbins, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, etc.) have filed or solicited investors for a class action tied to the “Epstein Files” revelations, alleging Apollo and certain officers made false assurances (class period May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026). This is the primary near?term headline risk and has been cited in coverage that erased substantial market cap. Hagens Berman Investor Alert

Major securities?class?action wave: Multiple firms (Hagens Berman, Robbins, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, etc.) have filed or solicited investors for a class action tied to the “Epstein Files” revelations, alleging Apollo and certain officers made false assurances (class period May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026). This is the primary near?term headline risk and has been cited in coverage that erased substantial market cap. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: Unusually large put activity was reported (?15,843 puts, ~40% above typical daily put volume), indicating elevated bearish hedging or speculative bets against APO — this can amplify downside volatility if sentiment shifts further.

Options flow: Unusually large put activity was reported (?15,843 puts, ~40% above typical daily put volume), indicating elevated bearish hedging or speculative bets against APO — this can amplify downside volatility if sentiment shifts further. Negative Sentiment: Portfolio valuation risk: Apollo executives (John Zito) publicly warned that private?equity software valuations are “all wrong,” saying lenders to smaller software companies could recover only 20–40c on the dollar — comments that raise the prospect of markdowns or realization losses in Apollo’s credit and PE exposures. CNBC: John Zito on Valuations

Portfolio valuation risk: Apollo executives (John Zito) publicly warned that private?equity software valuations are “all wrong,” saying lenders to smaller software companies could recover only 20–40c on the dollar — comments that raise the prospect of markdowns or realization losses in Apollo’s credit and PE exposures. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal specifics: Coverage and alerts specifically cite alleged undisclosed ties between CEO Marc Rowan and Jeffrey Epstein and claim prior “no business” statements were false — this drives litigation risk, potential regulatory scrutiny, and investor unease. PR Newswire: Hagens Berman Alert

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.