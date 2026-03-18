Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 72,428 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $42.67.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 615,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

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