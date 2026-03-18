Wrapped Sonic (WS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $413.19 Thousand

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Wrapped Sonic has a total market capitalization of $890.78 thousand and $413.19 thousand worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,966.14 or 1.00246010 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Sonic Profile

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 324,321,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 324,246,020.3192259. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04962894 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $422,886.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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