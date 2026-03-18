ArchLoot Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $558.75 thousand and approximately $1.03 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ArchLoot token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,966.14 or 1.00246010 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArchLoot Profile

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. ArchLoot’s official website is archloot.com.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 883,297,988.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.00351017 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $840,162.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArchLoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

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