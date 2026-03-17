Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 287.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.14 million. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $551,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,968.75. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,412. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 55.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $4,318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,624,000.

Semtech News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.