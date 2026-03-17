Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.
SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech
Semtech Stock Performance
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.14 million. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech
In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $551,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,968.75. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,412. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 55.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $4,318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,624,000.
Semtech News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Semtech posted record Q4 net sales, a slight top- and bottom-line beat and sequential/YoY revenue growth, highlighting improved margins and a stronger datacenter/optical mix. Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap boost — Semtech launched a 224Gbps IC family targeting linear optics and hyperscale datacenter links, supporting future revenue upside in high-bandwidth optical components. Semtech Launches 224Gbps IC Family for Linear Optics Era
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: a recent Wall Street note highlights accelerating datacenter growth and a balanced copper-optical portfolio, underpinning a buy rating for the stock. Semtech: Accelerating Datacenter Growth and Balanced Copper-Optical Portfolio Underpin Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks, TipRanks summaries) note Semtech beat Q4 EPS/revenue estimates and posted improving key metrics vs. year-ago levels. Semtech (SMTC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $85 but kept an equal-weight rating, signaling mixed analyst sentiment despite the target increase. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck were posted for investor review — read for management commentary on demand trends and guidance drivers. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after the report — investors appear disappointed by the modest beat, possibly cautious guidance or margins and the stock’s high valuation (elevated P/E), prompting profit-taking. Semtech Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.
A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.
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